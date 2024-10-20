You are here: HomeNews2024 10 20Article 1996055

GA/R: Ashalajah residents furious over landguard’s reclamation of lands after years of sale

Residents in the Ga South Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region are outraged over a land reclamation exercise led by landguards in the Ashalajah area near Kasoa.

Despite having owned their properties for years, these residents are facing threats from landguards who are allegedly backed by a rival chief.

The landguards storm homes, demanding to re-demarcate and resell the land, often using intimidation tactics, including armed force.

Assembly Member Gilbert Kwame Apekpe called the situation alarming, noting that multiple chiefs are contesting land ownership. He criticized authorities for their inaction and urged them to help the affected residents, particularly vulnerable landowners.

