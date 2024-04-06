GA/R: Works begins on Apenkwa inner roads

Regional News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.classfmonline.com

Construction has commenced on the inner roads of the Apenkwa electoral area within the Okakwei Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.



The Member of Parliament for the Constituency initiated the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, April 5, 2024, held at Mansteman to address the dilapidated state of the roads in the area.



Various roads including those in Mantseman, Kenkey House, and the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) areas will undergo renovation.



The MP, Mr. Patrick Yaw Boamah, urged residents to cooperate with the contractors to ensure the success of the project.



He assured that some parts of the roads will be paved while others will be tarred to facilitate smoother driving within the area.



Mr. Boamah emphasized that the construction works aim to alleviate the perennial flooding issues in the area.



While acknowledging that the project might inconvenience residents by affecting businesses and households, he stressed that it is a necessary step towards enhancing the area's beauty.



The Assemblyman for the Apenkwa Electoral Area, Mr. Enoch Owusu Kyere, expressed gratitude to the MP for allocating funds for the project, noting that the area has never seen tarred roads before.



Mr. Ian Ahimah, representing De-Ahimah Construction Company Limited, stated that the project is expected to end in two to three months.



He revealed the length of the road to be constructed spans seven hundred and fifty metres.