GACC trains media on combating serious and organised crimes

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) recently organised a media training workshop aimed at enlightening journalists on the impacts of Serious and Organised Crimes (SOC) on the upcoming 2024 elections.



The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) provided funding for the workshop, which was conducted in collaboration with the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP).



During the event themed "Safeguarding Ghana’s Stability in the Face of Serious and Organised Crime (SOC) Threats During the 2024 Elections," Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh, the Executive Secretary of GACC, highlighted the nexus between individuals involved in SOC and election campaign financing. She emphasised the importance of addressing SOC to protect Ghana's democratic fabric, acknowledging both successes and challenges in the electoral process.



Mrs. Narteh stressed the workshop's purpose in enhancing the capacity of media practitioners to contribute to the fight against SOC threats leading up to the 2024 Elections. The goal is to deepen public understanding, improve monitoring mechanisms, and garner commitment, especially from political actors, to combat SOC in Ghana. She emphasised the pivotal role of the media in shaping Ghana's democratic narrative.



Mr. Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research, and Communication at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), called on the media to familiarise themselves with the Act establishing the OSP to communicate corruption-related issues effectively. He urged detailed questioning during coverage of the 2024 Elections to gather evidence for investigating and prosecuting election-related offenses.



Mr. Leo Antony Siamah, Deputy Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), highlighted how SOC perpetrators could influence elections throughout the entire process. He mentioned their ideologies, hierarchy, restricted membership, engagement in illegal enterprises, and strategic alliances to aid their activities.



Mr. Kweku Krobea Asante, Team Lead for Fact-Check Ghana at the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), addressed the challenges of reporting on corruption and advised practitioners to scrutinise funding sources, contracts, financial statements, and other documents.



He recommended leveraging various sources, including the Auditor General's report, Public Procurement Authority, Public Interest and Accountability Committee, Registrar General’s Department, and social media when investigating corrupt practices.