Source: GNA

GACC urges youth to stand up against electoral corruption

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has urged the youth to oppose electoral corruption and illegal election interference.

Addressing students at Mankessim Secondary Technical Senior High School and Mfantseman Girls Senior High School during the AU Anti-Corruption Day, Very Rev Prof Mark Nii Lamptey highlighted the detrimental impact of corruption on development.

He discussed electoral corruption types, including vote manipulation, deceptive tactics, and vote buying.

Prof Lamptey encouraged students to reject bribes, uphold integrity, and report corruption to appropriate authorities, promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity for a corruption-free society.

