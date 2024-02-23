GACL introduce mandatory shoe removal at airport security checkpoints

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has officially announced the immediate implementation of a mandatory shoe removal policy for all passengers at security screening points across the country's airports.



This directive, issued by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), is in accordance with its mandate to enhance security measures for air transport, life, and property.



“Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) wishes to bring to the attention of the general public, a directive by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for all persons, including passengers, to remove their shoes at the security screening points at all airports in Ghana with immediate effect,” GACL said in a statement.



“Section 17.4.5(1) of the Ghana Civil Aviation (Aviation Security) Directives provide that no person shall enter a sterile area or a security restricted area without having his/her person or carry-on baggage, goods, or other articles in their possession screened,” the statement added.



The GACL, however, urged the general public to cooperate with the new directive to ensure seamless operations at airports within the country.



“GACL kindly solicits the cooperation of the general public for a seamless facilitation at all airports,” it concluded.