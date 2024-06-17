You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951217

GACL to probe allegations of theft and extortion at KIA

Terminal 3, Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3, Kotoka International Airport

The Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has launched an investigation into allegations of theft and extortion at Kotoka International Airport.

"Anyone found guilty of these actions, which harm our valued passengers and tarnish GACL’s reputation, will face the full extent of the law," the statement emphasized.

In response to a recent news report highlighting mishandling of unaccompanied

