GACL to probe allegations of theft and extortion at KIA

The Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has launched an investigation into allegations of theft and extortion at Kotoka International Airport.



"Anyone found guilty of these actions, which harm our valued passengers and tarnish GACL’s reputation, will face the full extent of the law," the statement emphasized.



In response to a recent news report highlighting mishandling of unaccompanied



baggage at the airport, GACL acknowledged the concerns and confirmed steps are being taken to investigate and resolve the issue promptly.



The statement reassured the public of GACL’s commitment to maintaining safe and secure airport operations. Measures are being implemented to restrict access to non-travellers and unauthorized personnel in security zones, including baggage hold areas.



GACL reiterated its dedication to providing a secure environment for all travelers and ensuring the highest standards of airport management