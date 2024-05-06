GAEM urges govt to suspend commercialization of genetically modified products

General News of Monday, 6 May 2024

The Ghana Agroecology Movement (GAEM), comprising 52 civil society organizations, farmer groups, and agroecology product producers, has called for the immediate suspension of the commercialization of 14 novel genetically modified (GM) products in Ghana.



Coordinated by the Centre for Indigenous Knowledge and Organisational Development (CIKOD), the movement argues that GMOs are not the solution to hunger in Africa and could undermine the sovereignty of Ghana's agricultural sector.



In a press release signed by CIKOD's Deputy Executive Director, Wilberforce Laate, the movement expressed concern over the approval of GM crops, which it believes could lead to small-scale farmers becoming dependent on multinational corporations for seeds and inputs.



The release questioned the purpose of increasing productivity through GMOs when post-harvest losses remain a significant challenge due to poor infrastructure.



The release highlighted the Ghana National Biosafety Authority's (NBA) approval of the 14 GM products but noted a discrepancy in statements regarding their approval for cultivation or importation.



The movement raised concerns about the health implications of consuming GM foods and emphasized the need for thorough discussions to prevent adverse effects on consumers.



GAEM emphasized its opposition to the commercialization of GM crop varieties, stating that Ghanaians would lose sovereignty over agricultural productivity and smallholder farmers would lose their livelihoods.



The movement called for increased investment in agroecology as a sustainable solution to Ghana's agricultural challenges, emphasizing the need for an agricultural system that is more sustainable, equitable, and resilient to climate change.