GAF chief meets with GTEC director-general to strengthen collaboration

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lt General Oppong Peprah, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), recently visited Prof. Ahmed Jinapor, Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), to discuss educational matters within the GAF and strengthen ties between the two institutions.



During the meeting, Lt General Peprah expressed gratitude for GTEC's congratulatory message upon his appointment as CDS and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the GAF and GTEC.



The CDS commended GTEC for its role in accrediting academic programs at institutions within the GAF, including the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.



He also highlighted GTEC's assistance in initiating Ph.D. programs and other courses within the GAF and expressed optimism about obtaining a Presidential Charter for the establishment of the National Defence University under his leadership.



Prof. Jinapor affirmed GTEC's commitment to providing the necessary infrastructure and quality assurance for the National Defence University.



He emphasized the importance of such an institution, citing examples from other countries and the security concerns within the West African sub-region.



However, Prof. Jinapor cautioned against the establishment of programs outside the university's mandate, stressing that GTEC would not accept initiatives such as military nursing or setting up satellite campuses nationwide.



“We do not want a situation whereby tomorrow, we will hear that you are running military nursing, military Twi or military Dagbani, or you are setting up satellite campuses all over the country. We would not accept that,” Jinapor added.