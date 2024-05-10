GBA donates learning materials to flood-affected schools in North Tongu District

General News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has made a significant donation of educational materials to basic schools in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.



The donation, which included 10,000 exercise books, 4,000 pens, and 3,456 pencils, was presented by the President of the GBA, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, to the District Director of Education, Isabella Regina Ayimey, at Mepe last Tuesday.



According to Graphic Online reports, the gesture was aimed at supporting basic school children who were displaced by last year's floods caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.



Mr. Boafo expressed sympathy for the children who were affected by the floods and emphasized the importance of supporting them to compete with children in other parts of the country for placement in senior high schools.



“Apart from that, the children are our future leaders, and when opportunities open for them, society benefits,” Mr. Boafo added.



Mrs. Ayimey, the District Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the GBA for the timely and inspiring donation. She mentioned that the floods affected eight education circuit offices in the district, displacing 14,704 learners and 148 teachers.



Despite the challenges, teachers and learners have returned to the classrooms and are making steady progress in teaching and learning.



However, Mrs. Ayimey highlighted that some lingering problems from the floods still exist, such as teachers who lost their rooms and belongings, and classrooms being occupied by displaced people.



She renewed her appeal to the public for help to support teaching and learning in basic schools in the district.



Emmanuel Laryea, the District Coordinating Director, mentioned that some farmers were yet to regain their livelihoods, and some displaced people were still living in camps and tents, affecting the revenue generation of the assembly, particularly in terms of property rates.



The GBA delegation included the Secretary, Kwaku Gyau Baffour; the Public Relations Officer, Saviour Kudze, and the Volta Regional Secretary of the association, Andrews Dodzi Adugu.