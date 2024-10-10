GCAG kickstarts red ban campaign against illegal mining

General News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey (GCAG) has launched a "Red Band Campaign" urging citizens to wear red bands from October 10 to demand immediate action against illegal mining.



The campaign aims to pressure the government to clarify its commitments and set clear timelines for tackling the menace.



GCAG emphasized that the delay in addressing illegal mining endangers the environment and communities.



The Coalition called on the government to dismantle illegal operations swiftly and warned that piecemeal efforts will not be enough to protect Ghana’s rivers, forests, and future generations.