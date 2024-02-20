GCB Bank PLC donates computers to KBTH's physiotherapy department

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mr. Peter Bosrotsi, the Manager of HR Risk & Operations on behalf of The GCB Bank PLC, donated computers and accessories to the Physiotherapy Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) as a response to their request for support.



During the donation ceremony, Mr. Bosrotsi expressed GCB Bank's happiness to honour the hospital's request, adding that the Bank is committed to supporting healthcare initiatives and strengthening community welfare.



According to Mr. Bosrotsi, the donation of computers and accessories represents the Bank's effort to achieve its goals.



Mr. Bosrotsi further explained that equipping the Physiotherapy Department with computers and accessories would facilitate research, treatment planning, and patient monitoring. This, in turn, would improve the outcomes and enhance patient experiences.



Mr. Bosrotsi emphasized that investing in the healthcare infrastructure of institutions like Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is crucial for building a healthier and more resilient society, stating that the Bank is highly committed to improving the communities it operates in, and healthcare is an essential part of a society's needs.



According to the Manager, GCB Bank has provided essential tools and resources that will empower physiotherapists with the capabilities needed to enhance patient care and streamline administrative processes.



He thanked the leadership and staff of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for their unwavering dedication to patient care and their invaluable contributions to the community.



The Physiotherapy Department at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is at the forefront of patient rehabilitation and recovery. It plays a pivotal role in restoring mobility and improving the quality of life for individuals facing physical challenges. However, the limited resources have posed significant obstacles to the department's ability to deliver optimal care.



Madam Sandra Asante, the Head of the Physiotherapy Department at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, expressed her gratitude and assured the Bank that the computers would serve their purpose.



The staff of the Physiotherapy Department present at the ceremony were excited about GCB's kind gesture, which they believe will bring a positive change to their record keeping and filing.