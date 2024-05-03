GCGL and ABL unionised staff unite in May Day celebration

Regional News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Unionised staff of Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) and Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) joined together in a joint celebration on May Day, marking the international workers' Day.



The workers, adorned in May Day T-shirts, enjoyed live band music and a variety of food and drinks, fostering a sense of camaraderie.



Held at the premises of ABL, the event aimed to promote social interaction, reaffirm commitment to workers' welfare, and highlight the solidarity between the two unions.



The celebration also sought to strengthen the bonds between the unions of the two neighboring companies. Romeo Torkornoo, Chairman of the GCGL workers' union (affiliated with the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union - ICU), emphasized the union's unwavering dedication to safeguarding workers' interests, especially in the face of current economic challenges in the country.



He reassured union members of the team's commitment to fighting for their rights and ensuring they receive their rightful benefits.



In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Evans Gorkeh Kwofie, Vice-Chairman of the Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU) at ABL, highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange between the two companies.



He noted that since both entities have a long-standing history, there is much to learn from each other. Kwofie emphasized the mutual benefits of

sharing ideas that can enhance the operations of both unions.



Kwofie also assured the staff regarding the security of their jobs and benefits despite the challenging business environment.



He affirmed, "I can assure them that even though we are in a very bad business environment, their work is safe, they are safe, and their bonuses and allowances are safe."



The joint celebration not only provided a platform for celebration but also served as a symbol of unity and cooperation between the workers of GCGL and ABL.