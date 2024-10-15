GES Addresses 2024 Placement Challenges

General News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide





The Ghana Education Service (GES) announced challenges with the 2024 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) for Senior High Schools, due to mistakes made by students during the selection process. Of 569,095 exam results, 451,797 candidates qualified for placement, but 10,898 papers were withheld due to exam malpractices. To address the issue, GES has introduced a Self-Placement Module for students to select schools from available options. The CSSPS, introduced in 2005, has seen improvements, yet challenges remain. The GES is working to resolve the current problems and improve the system's efficiency.