GES Regional Director dies after life-threatening accident

Regional News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Savannah Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mrs. Judith Mabel Micah, has died after battling severe injuries from a road accident in February.



The accident, which occurred on the Kumasi-Accra highway, claimed the life of the GES Regional storekeeper, Mr. Baba Wusamah, on the spot.



Mrs. Micah had been receiving treatment since the crash but passed away on Friday, September 27, 2024.



The GES expressed deep sorrow over her loss and praised her dedication to education and leadership. Funeral details will be announced later.