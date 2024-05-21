GES committed to implement interventions for quality education – DG

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: GNA

Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General of the Ghana Education Service, has reiterated the Service’s commitment to continue to implement series of educational interventions and initiatives that will provide holistic quality education to Ghanaian children.



Such moves, he said were in line with the Service’s mandate, which was to ensure that it delivered quality, inclusive, holistic, and relevant education to achieve improved learning outcomes for the benefit of all Ghanaian children of school-going age without any discrimination.



Dr. Nkansah, was speaking at the inauguration of a library complex constructed by the Deloitte Ghana, with support from Spring-Up Global Network for the Aburi cluster of schools in the Eastern region.



He said his outfit would continue to partner other organizations to help provide good educational interventions to augment efforts by the government of Ghana in

providing quality education for every Ghanaian school going child.



“Our work impacts every home; thus, we uphold the values of partnerships and collaboration to ensure we work with all stakeholders to achieve our objectives,” he pointed out.



He applauded Deloitte and Spring-UP Global Network for playing a significant role in transforming the educational landscape, saying, “through your diligent efforts and work with us, I am pleased to learn that within 20 months, the Deloitte World Class Initiative has provided eight libraries with over 9,400 books and impacted over 23,000 learners across five regions in Ghana.”



Dr. Nkansah expressed confidence that those libraries would empower the pupils and students to broaden their horizons, deepen their understanding of diverse subjects, and cultivate critical thinking skills essential to succeed in the 21st century.



Ms. Akorfa Ama Akoto, Executive Director of Spring-Up Global Network, said, the partnership between Deloitte and her outfit had not only brought them closer to their shared goal of promoting literacy, but had also made a significant impact on the lives of thousands of children in Ghana.



She mentioned that the commissioning of the Aburi Library had increased their impact to 23,319 learners in the country.



She commended Deloitte for funding the project and continuously supporting the Spring-Up Project team to achieve that feat.



The Aburi Cluster of Schools library is a 50-seater capacity facility stocked with 1,100 books, mainly authored by Africans, on topics such as literature, personal development, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).



The library also has a reading floor for learners in the early grades.