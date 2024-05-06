GES grants SHS students four-day break for voter registration

General News of Monday, 6 May 2024

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has granted Senior High School (SHS) students aged 18 and above a four-day break to participate in the voter registration process.



This decision, announced on May 6, 2024, in a statement by the GES, allows students to take leave from Tuesday, May 7, to Friday, May 10, to exercise their constitutional right to vote.



The directive from the GES aligns with the constitutional provision that guarantees all Ghanaian citizens, including students of voting age, the right to participate in the electoral process.



By allowing students to take a break from campus, the GES aims to ensure that eligible students are able to register and vote in the upcoming elections.



In line with the directive, all Regional Directors of Education have been instructed to inform the Heads of Second Cycle Institutions under their authority to comply with the decision.



