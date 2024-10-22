GES introduces national prospectus to standardize school supplies

General News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched a standardized "National Prospectus" for prospective first-year students of technical schools, Graphic Online reports.



This prospectus outlines the basic requirements for students, ensuring all schools adhere to uniform guidelines. By this, parents can begin shopping for their children’s essentials without waiting for the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS). The new approach



eliminates any additional items beyond the officially prescribed list, reducing the financial burden on parents.



The prospectus is divided into three categories: essential items, cleaning materials, and school-specific needs. Category ‘A’ includes 27 essential items such as a suitcase, chop box, toiletries, footwear, and educational materials like a mathematical set and scientific calculator. Cleaning materials fall under Category ‘B’, with students assigned to one of three groups, each required to bring specific cleaning items like hand gloves, soap, bleach, or mops.



For day students, the essential items remain the same, including a mathematical set, calculator, appropriate footwear, and a school bag. The cleaning materials groupings also apply to them. Dr. Eric Nkansah, the GES Director-General, explained that this grouping system was designed to prevent students from being asked to buy an overwhelming list of cleaning supplies.



Dr. Nkansah assured parents that the upcoming school placements would run smoothly, urging them to purchase the needed items in advance, except for cleaning materials which are based on group assignments. He also reminded school heads that the national prospectus replaces any school-specific lists and warned against demanding extra money for admissions, emphasizing that the process is free.