GES introduces national prospectus to standardize school supplies

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched a standardized "National Prospectus" for prospective first-year students of technical schools, Graphic Online reports.

This prospectus outlines the basic requirements for students, ensuring all schools adhere to uniform guidelines. By this, parents can begin shopping for their children’s essentials without waiting for the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS). The new approach

