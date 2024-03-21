GES orders schools to remain open amid teacher unions' strike

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a directive instructing headteachers of junior and senior high schools to maintain open schools and prioritize the safety of students, despite an ongoing strike by three teacher unions.



The strike action, initiated by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), commenced on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.



The unions have cited the government's failure to address their conditions of service as the reason for their industrial action.



In response, the GES released a statement stating that Regional and District Directors have been mandated to ensure that school heads keep educational institutions operational and supervise students who attend classes until further instructions are provided by GES Management.



"Heads of public Kindergarten and Primary Schools as well as Junior and Senior High Schools have been directed through the Regional and District Directors to mobilise their Management teams to ensure the safety and well-being of all students in schools," the statement indicated.



"Meanwhile, parents are advised to remain calm and be assured that Management is closely monitoring the situation and will advise on the way forward accordingly.



"Regional and District Directors have further been directed to ensure that Heads keep schools open and closely supervise all children who report to school pending further directives from Management of GES," it added.



