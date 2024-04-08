GETFund commits support for completion of National Defence University

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has assured its willingness to support the completion and effective launch of the National Defence University, a project spearheaded by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



In a meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) of the GAF, Lt General Thomas Oppong Peprah, the Administrator of GETFund, Dr Richard Ampofo Boadu, requested a detailed plan from the GAF regarding the completion of the university.



This plan should clarify whether the project will be completed in phases and specify the total cost required.



Dr Boadu emphasized the need for this information to facilitate budget allocation and planning.



Given that GETFund's budget is approved annually by Parliament, Dr Boadu suggested that knowing the total budget needed for the university project would allow for effective planning and allocation of funds over multiple years if necessary.



Alternatively, if the GAF prefers GETFund to fully fund the university, the total amount required should be provided upfront for consideration.



During the meeting, discussions also touched on the completion of stalled projects at various tertiary institutions under the Armed Forces. Dr Boadu advised the GAF to engage contractors to resume work on these projects.



He highlighted GETFund's new funding system, which allows institutions to draw from a pool of funds, enabling contractors to work at their own pace and request disbursements accordingly.



Dr Boadu expressed optimism that this new funding approach would expedite the completion of stalled projects in the education sector. He disclosed that GETFund had allocated GH¢10 million for work at the university, demonstrating its commitment to supporting the project.



In response, Lt General Peprah reiterated the strong partnership between GETFund and the GAF in supporting academic institutions. He emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening this relationship, noting that the National Defence University would consolidate various GAF institutions.



He also mentioned collaboration with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to seek a Presidential Charter for the university, highlighting the significant progress made with GETFund's support since 2010, particularly at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.