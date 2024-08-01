You are here: HomeNews2024 08 01Article 1965368

Source: happyghana.com

GH¢3 Million Damages Slapped on Ridge Hospital, Ghana Health Service, and Health Ministry for Negligent Death

In the case of Mohammed Mustapha v Attorney-General & Others, the High Court awarded GH¢3 million in damages to Mohammed Mustapha, who had sued the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), the Ministry of Health, and the Attorney-General for negligence.

The court found the defendants at fault for the death of Mustapha's wife, Akua Nyarko Osei-Bonsu, who died after a Caesarean Section in 2019.

The hospital's failure to adhere to standard protocols, including the administration of necessary anticoagulants, was deemed a significant factor in her death.

This ruling underscores serious lapses in the hospital's duty of care.

