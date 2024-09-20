GHAFTRAM calls on president to terminate the appointment of TMPC registrar

Health News of Friday, 20 September 2024

The Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM) has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to dismiss Dr. Michael Kyeremateng as Registrar of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council.



This follows his claim that over 500,000 traditional medicine practitioners are unlicensed.



GHAFTRAM's General Secretary, Okogye Abibiduro Nana K. Obiri, criticized Kyeremateng's recent policies, suggesting they harm the herbal industry, which significantly contributes to Ghana’s economy.



He argued that Kyeremateng lacks the necessary qualifications and is not adequately equipped to regulate traditional medicine.



GHAFTRAM warns that his continued tenure could hinder the development of traditional medicine in Ghana.