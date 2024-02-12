GHC342 million Ofankor-Nsawam road project 50 percent complete

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

The Ofankor-Nsawam road project, part of the Accra-Kumasi road network, has reached the halfway mark, boasting a budget of GH¢342 million and an expected partial completion by year-end.



Chief Resident Engineer Kwabena Bempong provided an update, revealing that the Nsawam Interchange is 20% complete, while the Poobiman Interchange stands at 70% completion. Progress at the Medie junction interchange hovers around 40%, with three overpasses reaching 50% completion.



Spanning 33.4km, the project includes the construction of four interchanges and flyovers at strategic points, namely Amasaman, Kpobiman, Medie, and Nsawam Junction. Funded by the government, Maripoma Enterprise Limited is executing the project at a cost of GH¢342.48 million.



During a recent inspection, Engineer Bempong informed Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Attah that the relocation of low voltage pylons had been completed, with plans to commence high-tension relocation in March. The water line relocation's first two kilometers are also finalised.



Bempong assured that footbridges and main bridges are nearing completion, signaling an accelerated phase for the project. Significant progress has been made in concrete work and earthwork.



Responding to public complaints about excessive dust, the contractor deployed water tankers to dampen roads periodically. Minister Amoako-Attah, during his tour, visited the section where a tragic accident claimed seven lives, emphasising the need for caution in the construction zone.



The Minister expressed mixed sentiments, commending the local contractor and consultants for exceptional work while mourning the tragic accident. He underscored the importance of safety precautions and urged drivers to exercise extra caution in the construction area.



Having addressed recent complaints, Minister Amoako-Attah acknowledged the on-site safety measures, including deploying 16 water tankers to control dust on the road.