GHC3b on Planting for Food and Jobs is waste of money – GAWU General Secretary

General News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) has criticized the government for allegedly squandering nearly GHC3 billion on the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.



GAWU's General Secretary, Edward Kareweh, called for an audit before the initiative's second phase begins, arguing that the policy has not yielded the expected results.



Despite Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam’s claims of progress, Kareweh contends that the funds have been misused, with limited support reaching struggling sectors like poultry farming.