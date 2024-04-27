GHS launches 'Cranky Uncle Vaccine Game' App to combat misinformation

General News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has introduced a new mobile app called "Cranky Uncle Vaccine Game," designed to help individuals recognize and counter vaccine misinformation.



This initiative aims to enhance public understanding of vaccine safety, efficacy, and importance, while also exposing deceptive tactics used in spreading science denial.



The app, developed in collaboration with the UN Children's Fund

(UNICEF), focuses on leveraging technology to combat the proliferation of misinformation surrounding vaccines. It is part of a broader effort to address the harmful impact of misinformation on public health and promote informed decision-making.



Developed by UNICEF, the Sabin Vaccine Institute, Irimi, and Dr. John Cook of the University of Melbourne, the game is rooted in inoculation theory.



It uses a combination of evidence-based information, humor, cartoons, and critical thinking to educate players about various misinformation techniques related to vaccines.



The game features two main characters: a cranky uncle who employs misleading tactics like conspiracy theories and fake science, and a health worker who serves as a trusted source of accurate information. Players are guided through different scenarios where they learn to identify and counter misinformation.



The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. It is designed to be an interactive and engaging tool to help individuals build resilience against misinformation and make informed decisions about vaccines.



The launch of the "Cranky Uncle Vaccine Game" app underscores the

importance of using innovative approaches to combat misinformation and promote vaccine uptake.



The GHS and UNICEF are committed to working together to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complex landscape of vaccine information.