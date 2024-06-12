GHS launches mass drug administration for 6.2m Ghanaians to eradicate river blindness, elephantiasis

Health News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched a mass drug administration (MDA) campaign to eradicate onchocerciasis (river blindness) and lymphatic filariasis (LF or elephantiasis) by 2030.



Targeting 6.2 million people in 77 onchocerciasis-endemic areas and three LF-endemic districts, the initiative aims to interrupt disease transmission.



Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye highlighted the severe impact of neglected tropical diseases, including disability and economic hardship.



The MDA program involves community efforts and medicine distribution, crucial for reaching the eradication goals. The campaign has received commendation from the World Health Organization for its high coverage and effectiveness.