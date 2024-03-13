GHS marks World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day with all for action

Health News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) recently observed World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day under the theme “Unite. Act. Eliminate.”



This commemoration aimed to raise global and local awareness about these diseases, emphasizing the need for continued collaboration to combat their impact.



Dr. Winfred Ofosu, the Eastern Regional Health Director, highlighted in his address that Ghana faces 14 of the 20 Neglected Tropical Diseases listed by the World Health Organization (WHO), with several districts reporting cases.



He emphasized the importance of ongoing interventions such as case management and preventive chemotherapy to control and eliminate these diseases.



The annual observance of World NTD Day strengthens cooperation between health professionals and communities to reduce the incidence of these diseases.



Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the GHS, emphasized the availability of free treatment (Mass Drug Administration) for affected individuals and highlighted the commitment of stakeholders to Ghana’s NTD program.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye noted that every district in Ghana is endemic with at least two types of NTDs, and while most do not cause mortality, they can lead to severe disfigurement, disability, and blindness.



He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to address extreme poverty, which often exacerbates the impact of these diseases on individuals’ health.



Ms. Sharmila Lareef-Jah, WHO’s Representative, commended Ghana's achievements in combating NTDs, attributing them to increased political commitment and government investment. She emphasized the importance of health days in raising awareness about various diseases and advocated for continued support from communities and stakeholders.



Despite advancements, NTDs remain a significant public health challenge due to their complex epidemiology and links to environmental conditions.



Ms. Lareef-Jah highlighted WHO's support in improving health information systems, strengthening health systems, and building capacity in supply chain management to address these challenges.



This year’s World NTD Day was commemorated in Adeiso, Upper West Akim District, Eastern Region, underscoring the ongoing efforts to eliminate these diseases and improve public health in Ghana.