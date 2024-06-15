You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950755

GHS suspends Winneba Hospital Director over patient abandonment probe

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has suspended the Medical Director of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba pending an investigation into claims that a patient was left abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

This decision followed an emergency meeting on June 14, 2024, at the GHS Headquarters, where the Medical Director acknowledged the incident but disputed some reported

