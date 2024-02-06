GHS to embark on nationwide vaccination against cervical cancer

Health News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will launch a vaccination campaign before the end of the year that is aimed at pre-adolescents aged 9 to 14 in an attempt to lower the prevalence of the human papillomavirus among Ghanaian women.



Given the concerning incidence of cervical cancer, the goal of this national immunization program is to vaccinate teenagers before engaging in sexual activity.



Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano, the Programs Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, stressed the need to administer the two-dose vaccine to every kid.



"Because we have already done a pilot which was to learn lessons, we will roll out a nationwide vaccination, and our focus is usually on young people before they start their sexual debut. So by the end of the year, we should have started the vaccination."



"While we were doing the piloting, we had to give three doses, then it came to two, and now we are talking of one, but the one dose is also premised on the fact that we need to have a well-established screening, but we are likely to do two doses because that is the best card put forward," Dr. Amponsah-Achiano clarified.



10.6 million women in Ghana who are 15 years of age or older are at risk of acquiring cervical cancer, according to the ICO/IARC Information Centre on HPV and Cancer. According to current statistics, 1699 women lose their lives to cervical cancer each year, while 2797 women receive a diagnosis.



In Ghana, cervical cancer is the second most common malignancy among women overall and among those between the ages of 15 and 44.



The HPV prevalence in Ghana's general population is not yet well-documented. On the other hand, in Ghana and Western Africa, respectively, 4.3% of women in the general population are thought to be infected with HPV16–18 at any given time, while HPVs 16–18 are responsible for 55.6% of invasive cervical cancer cases.