GII director calls for thorough investigation into Cecilia Dapaah's case by EOCO

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mary Awelana Addah, the Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiatives (GII), expressed her views on the handling of the former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah's case by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), suggesting that a more comprehensive investigation could have been conducted.



The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice advised EOCO against pursuing money laundering investigations into Cecilia Dapaah's case, citing missing reports from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and lack of response to inquiries.



Mrs. Addah believes EOCO could have continued its investigation independently before seeking legal advice, emphasizing the importance of thorough investigations into allegations of corruption.



Speaking on the JoyNews AM show, she criticized the impression that individuals can evade accountability for corruption allegations due to weaknesses in the legal system.



Mrs. Addah suggested that EOCO could have conducted lifestyle audits to gather valuable evidence in Cecilia Dapaah's case, highlighting the importance of this approach in investigating corruption allegations.