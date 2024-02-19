GII urges Electoral Commission to scrutinise political party financiers

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) is urging the Electoral Commission (EC) to fulfill its mandate by demanding audited financial statements from political parties, aiming to scrutinise the financiers behind their activities.



This call comes as the escalating costs of political campaigns are believed to contribute to serious and organised crimes perpetrated by party financiers.



The non-partisan organisation emphasises the importance of the EC's involvement in identifying and understanding the faces behind political campaign funding, viewing it as a crucial step to minimise organised crimes in Ghana.



Additionally, the GII proposes that businesses awarded contracts under a party's governmental regime must disclose their ownership and influence on the ruling party.



Michael Boadi, the Fundraising Manager at GII, stressed the need for the EC to go beyond merely receiving and presenting the audited accounts, urging a thorough scrutiny of the financiers and the sources of campaign funds.



Speaking at a workshop aimed at educating youth leaders on Serious and Organised Crime and its threats to the 2024 elections, Boadi emphasised the importance of transparency in identifying individuals benefiting from new contracts post-2025.



The rising costs of political campaigns, with parliamentary aspirants reportedly spending a minimum of $600,000, have prompted concerns about potential negative impacts on the electoral process.



Boadi highlighted the need to eliminate organised crime and voter-inducements to maintain the integrity of elections. He called for the Office of the Special Prosecutor to not only arrest but also prosecute individuals engaged in such activities to serve as a deterrent.



Participants at the workshop expressed concerns about the adverse effects of organised crime on the country's electioneering process, linking it to hindered developmental growth and the potential election of leaders with questionable motives.



They emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach, including stringent sanctions and prosecution, to effectively address these issues and ensure the fair and transparent conduct of elections in Ghana.