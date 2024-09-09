GIMPA Law School wins maiden Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo moot court competition

General News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School emerged victorious in the inaugural Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Moot Court Competition held from September 4-6, 2024.



GIMPA's team won with 499 points, narrowly beating KNUST, which scored 498.



The competition featured five law schools and was judged by Chief Justice Torkornoo and other senior justices.



GIMPA received a GH₵10,000 cash prize, a trophy, and other awards.



KNUST, as the runner-up, received GH₵5,000 and additional prizes.



UPSA's Kesse Yaw Junior won overall best speaker and other accolades.



Chief Justice Torkornoo called for more frequent moot court practice to better prepare law students.