GIS, Fire Service, Police, Prisons & NACOB to recruit 11,000 personnel

Source: The Chronicle

The Ghanaian government plans to start clearing a backlog of applicants for security agencies under the Ministry of Interior, beginning July 8, 2024.



Financial clearance has been secured, allowing the recruitment of 11,000 personnel across various agencies: 1,500 for Prisons, 3,000 for Immigration, 4,000 for Police, 2,000 for Fire Service, and 500 for the Narcotics Control Commission.



Minister Henry Quartey emphasized that these recruitments aim to process existing applications, not initiate new ones.



Since 2017, over 15,814 individuals have been recruited, with this year potentially marking a record high of 26,814 new hires if all goes as planned.