GJA President calls for media blackout on Hawa Koomson over assault on journalist

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), has urged media houses and journalists to implement a media blackout on Minister of Fisheries and Member of the Awutu Senya East constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



This call comes in response to the police's failure to make arrests in the physical assault case of David Kobina, a journalist with Cape FM in the Central Region, during the NPP's parliamentary aspirant vetting.



Speaking to the media, Dwumfour expressed concern about the lack of response from both the NPP and the police regarding the assault incident. In light of this, he called for a complete media blackout on Minister Hawa Koomson as a form of protest and to draw attention to the unaddressed assault.



“We submitted written petitions to the NPP with some demands, and the deadline has long passed, but we regret to announce that nothing has been done, and we are forced to advise ourselves in the light of the cold silence,” Mr. Dwumfour said.



He added: “Considering the unabated cases of attacks against journalists and other media practitioners in recent times and the intel we have picked, and having consulted with our partner institutions, we call for all media houses to give a total media blackout to Mavis Hawa Koomson and stay away from her as the minister of state because we believe there are thugs around the MP who pose a threat to the lives of journalists and other media practitioners.”