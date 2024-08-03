GJA President cautions politicians against attacking journalists on election day

Politics of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: GNA

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association, has urged politicians to avoid hostility towards journalists during the December elections, warning of reciprocal hostility.



Speaking at the Sahel Peace Initiative forum, he emphasized the media's role in fostering peaceful elections through balanced reporting and fact-checking.



The forum aimed to promote unity and security for peaceful elections.



Dwumfour highlighted the media's power to shape public opinion and hold leaders accountable, urging ethical reporting to maintain peace.



The Electoral Commission is also committed to ensuring fair and transparent elections.