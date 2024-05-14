GJA President urges Attorney-General to release investigation report Ahmed Suale's murder

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has urged the Attorney-General to make public the investigative report concerning the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.



In interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Dwumfuour expressed his dismay over the Attorney-General's decision not to release the investigative report, Dwumfour questioned the rationale behind withholding it, especially if it was deemed unsuitable for prosecution.



"As we speak today, we still haven’t gotten anywhere with investigations. The Attorney-General will come out and tell you that he has still not received any docket fit for prosecution. If you have not received a docket fit for prosecution, why don’t you make the docket you have received known to the public? It means that there’s still a docket, if it’s not fit for prosecution, give us the state of the investigative report on the matter," he said.



"So that at least we can all go to sleep and say that this is what the police have gotten to. We are in this country where police officers were shot dead and in a matter of 24/48 hours, police have arrested [suspects]. Without any lead, they have been arrested and prosecuted, and some are on remand. So, that should tell you the unseriousness the security agencies or companies attach to the attacks on the media. This very real,” he added.



On February 20, 2024, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, disclosed that no docket suitable for prosecution regarding Suale's murder had been submitted to his office.



Ahmed Suale tragically lost his life on January 16, 2019, when two unidentified individuals on a motorbike with a concealed license plate fatally shot him in Madina as he returned from a family gathering.