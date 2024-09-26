GJA announces nominees for 28th media awards

General News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has announced the nominees for the 28th GJA Media Awards, scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



During a ceremony at the Ghana International Press Centre, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour recognized 28 individual journalists and four media organizations for their exceptional contributions to journalism in Ghana.



The nominees include journalists from Media General, Daily Graphic, EIB Network, and more. A nine-member committee, led by Mr. George-Ramsey Benamba, reviewed over 300 entries to select nominees based on merit, accuracy, and impact.



This year’s event will feature 36 award categories.