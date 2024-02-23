GJA inaugurates committee to plan 75th anniversary celebrations

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

An 11-member committee has been inaugurated by the National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to plan activities for the Association's 75th anniversary this year.



The GJA 75th Anniversary Planning Committee was inaugurated on Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.



The committee includes prominent individuals from the media and legal fields, with Godwin Avenorgbo, a former Director of Radio at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), serving as the chairperson.



Other members include Marian Kyei, a media consultant and private legal practitioner; Kobby Asmah, a member of the National Media Commission and former Editor of Graphic; Peter Agbeko, former Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana Standards Authority; Ellen Avorgbedor, former Central Regional Director of the GBC; and Maxwell Kudekor, Eastern Regional Chairman of the GJA. Completing the roster are Boahene Asamoah, Editor of Graphic Business; Zambaga Rufai, former Western Regional Secretary of the GJA; Alice Tettey, Central Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency and former Central Regional Chairperson of the GJA; Dr. Etse Sikanku, lecturer at the University of Media, Arts, and Communication; and Mathias Tibu, former Vice President of the GJA.



The committee has been given the mandate to plan activities for the 75th anniversary nationwide, starting from March and ending with the highlight event in September during this year's GJA Media Awards. Notably, a significant event is scheduled for August 15, which marks the 75th birthday of the GJA.



During the gathering, the GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, emphasized that the 75th Anniversary should bring journalists together and inspire efforts to uphold truth and diligence, avoiding misinformation.



He highlighted the importance of media freedom within the confines of the law, emphasizing transparency and accountability for all media practitioners.



Dwumfuor stressed that media freedom comes with responsibility and called for collective guidance in upholding ethical standards.