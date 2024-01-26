GJA’s media blackout directive on Hawa Koomson unfair – NPP

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: CNR

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Awutu Senya East has criticized the Ghana Journalists Association’s directive to journalists to avoid covering activities involving the constituency’s Member of Parliament (MP) Mavis Hawa Koomson.



This directive was issued following an attack on a journalist during the NPP’s vetting of parliamentary aspirants in Cape Coast.



The NPP maintains that neither the planning nor execution of the attack involved the MP’s camp, for which reason the directive was unfair.



The journalist, Ohene Kwame David from Cape FM, was allegedly attacked during the parliamentary vetting process.



Following the incident, he stated that his attackers wore t-shirts bearing the name of Awutu Senya East MP Mavis Hawa Koomson and had previously questioned his reporting against the MP on UTV.



David also suggested that his attackers may have mistaken him for his brother, who works at UTV.



In response to these allegations, the MP denied any involvement from her camp and called for a thorough investigation.



Despite this, the GJA issued a directive on Thursday, January 25, 2024, instructing journalists to avoid covering the Awutu Senya East MP.



The Awutu Senya East NPP leadership has described this directive as unjust.



At a press conference, NPP’s Awutu Senya East constituency Secretary, Michael Addy expressed disappointment that the MP’s office had not received any further updates on the investigation after the GJA initially contacted the MP.



He also took issue with a statement made by the GJA president, alleging that the MP associates with individuals who commit violent acts, even at homes and mosques.



Mr. Addy demanded a retraction of this statement and an apology to the MP.



The party has urged the GJA to conduct a more comprehensive investigation before drawing any conclusions.



The NPP claims to have conducted its own internal investigation within the MP’s camp, which found that none of the MP’s team members were involved in the attack.