GJA to celebrate World Press Freedom day in Koforidua

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is set to observe this year's World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) 2024 in Koforidua, Eastern Region, on Friday, May 3, 2024, marking the first time the event is held outside Accra, as announced by the General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah.



The decision aligns with the National Executive's commitment to decentralize national events, fostering a vibrant presence of the Association across regions and nurturing a sense of belonging among members, irrespective of their geographic location.



While the global theme, "Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis," resonates worldwide, the GJA has chosen "Leveraging Journalism for Sustainable Environment and Future" as the national theme, aiming to lead a robust media campaign for environmental protection and national progress.



Anticipated attendees at the Abba Bentil Theatre of the Koforidua Technical University include dignitaries such as Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, Minister of Information-designate Fatimatu Abubakar, and UNESCO Office Accra's Head of Office & Representative Edmond Moukala, among others.



Dr. John Kingsley Akrugu will deliver the keynote address, emphasizing journalism's role in environmental protection, while Erastus Asare Donkor, GJA Journalist of the Year 2022, will share insights on advancing environmental advocacy through journalism.



Under the royal chairmanship of Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, the event will commence promptly at 0930 hours, bringing together stakeholders of the journalistic fraternity.



World Press Freedom Day, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, serves as a reminder of governments' obligations to press freedom and encourages global media professionals to deliberate on issues of journalistic ethics and freedom. Additionally, it marks the release of the global press freedom index by Reporters Without Borders, assessing countries' press freedom performances.



Moreover, the upcoming Africa Media Convention (AMC) scheduled for May 15 – 17, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre, organized jointly by the GJA, Ministry of Information, and UNESCO Accra Office, underscores Ghana's commitment to fostering dialogue on press freedom within the African media landscape.