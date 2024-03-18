GJA urges journalists to prioritize accuracy over speed in election coverage

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has issued a stern warning to media professionals, urging them to prioritize accuracy over speed in their coverage of the upcoming general election on December 7.



Dwumfour emphasized the critical importance of upholding the sanctity and credibility of Ghana's longstanding democracy and electoral process by ensuring thorough fact-checking from relevant authorities before disseminating news stories.



This cautionary message was delivered during a workshop organized by the GJA in collaboration with the US Embassy, titled "Journalists for Peaceful Discourse."



The workshop aimed to equip journalists with the necessary skills and knowledge to contribute to violence-free and credible elections through fact-based and non-partisan reporting. Held in Accra, the one-day training program focused on the theme: "Promoting peaceful journalistic media platforms ahead of elections 2024."



Launched last November in Accra, the initiative has since been expanded to regions including Volta, Northern, and Ashanti. As part of the project, the GJA endeavors to provide professional development opportunities for various media personnel, including online editors, producers, on-air personalities, and talk show hosts.



The goal is to enhance their capacity to contribute to violence-free discourse while upholding freedom of expression and promoting credible electoral processes.



Dwumfour highlighted the pervasive temptation among media practitioners to prioritize being the first to break a news story, often at the expense of accuracy.



This rush can lead to doubts about the credibility of election coverage. He expressed optimism that the project's objectives would help mitigate such excesses within the media landscape, ultimately contributing to a more responsible and reliable information ecosystem.



Furthermore, Dwumfour underscored the multifaceted nature of freedom of expression, emphasizing that it encompasses not only the right to speak but also the responsibility to do so ethically and responsibly.



He reiterated the GJA's mandate to promote democracy, freedom of expression, human rights, and national development, all of which are enshrined in Ghana's 1992 Constitution, for the betterment of society as a whole.