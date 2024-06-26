GLC hears petition against Ex-Speaker’s daughter’s legal qualification

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: theheraldghana.com

A petition has been filed with the General Legal Council (GLC) challenging the qualifications of Josephine Hughes, daughter of former Speaker of Parliament Ebenezer Begyina Sekyi Hughes, to practice law in Ghana.



The petitioner, Lawyer Charles Zwennes, alleged that Hughes did not pass the required Bar exam or Solicitors Law Practice Course (LPC) in the UK and therefore should not have been called to the Bar in Ghana.



The GLC's Disciplinary Committee has heard the case and adjourned it to November 21, 2024, for further evidence.



The petition was linked to a broader legal battle between the Hughes and Zwennes families over the ownership of a law firm.