GLOSARGG raises alarm over EC’s alleged bias ahead of 2024 Elections

General News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com

The Global Security for Africa Research and Good Governance (GLOSARGG) has expressed concern about the Electoral Commission’s biased treatment of opposition parties, especially the NDC, ahead of the 2024 elections.



GLOSARGG warns that this antagonism could lead to a chaotic election process if it remains unchallenged.



They urge the Peace Council and peace-loving Ghanaians to hold the Electoral Commission accountable to ensure a transparent, free, and fair election.



Francis Ahovi, the Executive Secretary of GLOSARGG, emphasized the need for immediate action to prevent violence during the elections.