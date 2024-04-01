GMA president urges hospitals to find alternative power sources amid recent power outgaes

Health News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour, has emphasized the importance of hospitals being prepared with alternative power sources amidst the ongoing challenges with erratic electricity supply from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Dr. Serebour stressed the urgency of the situation, urging hospital managers to proactively plan for uninterrupted power supply, regardless of the challenges posed by the national grid.



In a recent interview on Bresosem at Abusua FM, Dr. Serebour underscored the necessity for hospitals to have robust contingency plans in place, given the critical role they play in saving lives and providing essential healthcare services.



Drawing from his experience as the Medical Superintendent for the Bekwai Government Hospital, he highlighted the need for hospitals to maintain operational continuity even in the face of frequent power fluctuations.



Addressing the recent power outage incident at the Tema General Hospital, Dr. Serebour expressed concern over the lack of adequate contingency measures, emphasizing that such situations are avoidable with proper planning and local system management.



He urged hospital managers to prioritize emergency preparedness and system resilience, emphasizing that healthcare facilities cannot afford to operate like residential homes with fixed timetables.



Reflecting on the Tema General Hospital case, Dr. Serebour called for a reevaluation of management practices and the implementation of robust contingency plans to mitigate the impact of power outages on critical healthcare services.



He emphasized the need for a proactive approach to address infrastructure challenges and ensure uninterrupted delivery of healthcare services, especially during emergencies.