GMA to deploy an app to help access information on the weather

Friday, 24 May 2024

The Ghana Meteorological Agency plans to deploy software apps for weather forecasts amid public frustration over recurring floods during the rainy season.



Recent heavy rains caused severe flooding, leaving vehicles stranded and roads impassable.



Some blame inadequate drainage systems, while others criticize the agency for poor weather predictions.



However, the Agency assures Ghanaians of more accurate forecasts, with the Head of Central Analysis and Forecast predicting increased rainfall over the weekend.



The move aims to provide better information to mitigate the impact of severe weather events on communities across Ghana.