GMet to deploy App to aid Ghanaians access info on weather forecast

General News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Kasapa FM Online

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) plans to launch a weather forecast application to help Ghanaians nationwide access weather information.



The initiative aims to address frustrations caused by unpredictable weather patterns, especially during the rainy season, which often leads to flooding.



The app, building on the success of the Accra Flooding App, will provide accurate forecasts for various locations, enabling users to plan their daily activities better.



This initiative reflects GMet's commitment to leveraging technology to improve public access to weather information, similar to other global platforms like Google, but with a focus on higher accuracy rates tailored to Ghana's specific weather patterns.