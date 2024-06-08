You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1948085

GMet warns of impending rainstorm and strong winds in Southern Ghana

The rainstorm is expected to move westwards, resulting in cloudiness, thunderstorms or rain The rainstorm is expected to move westwards, resulting in cloudiness, thunderstorms or rain

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a warning about an upcoming rainstorm accompanied by strong winds set to affect parts of southern Ghana, including adjacent marine areas.

In a notice released on June 6, GMet indicated that the impending rainstorm could bring moderate to strong winds, potentially causing tree branches to break and damaging weak structures.

"Flash floods

