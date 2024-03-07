GNAT General Secretary questions Independence Day theme amid economic hardship

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Thomas Tanko Musah, the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has raised concerns about the appropriateness of the theme for this year's Independence Day anniversary, "Our Democracy, Our Pride."



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attributed the theme to Ghana's commendable commitment to multi-party democracy and its sustained period of stability and economic growth in Africa.



However, Thomas Tanko Musah, in an interview with Citi News, expressed reservations, citing ongoing economic challenges faced by Ghanaians.



"The only thing we can celebrate is the peace that we have now. When you take out the peace, there is nothing to celebrate. The Ghanaian worker is in difficulties, and things are hard, and that is the same thing with education," he remarked.



Musah highlighted issues such as arrears in capitation grants, government subventions, and incomplete projects in colleges of education.



He called for a review of the Free SHS policy, emphasising the need for the government to address challenges and improve the nation's development.