GNAT launches Cancer Foundation to fund cancer treatment for teachers

Health News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has launched the GNAT Cancer Foundation (GCF) to support its members and their families in fighting cancer.



The Foundation aims to provide awareness, treatment, and management of cancer through the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC).



GNAT members will contribute GH¢5 each to support the Foundation's work. The public is also encouraged to support through a nationwide campaign, "GH¢5 for my teacher." The Foundation aims to raise GH¢17.2 million annually to sustain its work.



Early detection and treatment are crucial, and the Foundation urges regular checks to prevent late diagnosis.