GNAT raises concern over GHC56 million owed to 2020 retirees, calls for urgent action

Thousands of public workers who retired between January and December 2020 find themselves embroiled in a contentious issue of unpaid arrears, sparking widespread outrage and criticism directed at the government.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has raised alarm over the plight of these retirees, highlighting the significant financial burden they face due to the outstanding compensation owed to them.



According to Thomas Musah, the General Secretary of GNAT, the total amount owed to these retirees stands at an estimated GH₵56 million. The arrears, accumulated over the past year, have left many retirees grappling with financial uncertainty and hardship as they await resolution from the government.



The root cause of this issue can be traced back to the transition from the Pension Law PNDC 247 to the current Pension Law 766. This bureaucratic transition has created a state of limbo for retirees, with no clear timeline or assurance of when they will receive the compensation rightfully due to them.



Mr. Musah expressed deep concern over the impact of this delay on the livelihoods of the affected retirees. He emphasized that the depreciating value of the arrears has exacerbated their financial struggles, compounding the challenges they face in their retirement years.



The failure of the government to address this issue has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters. Public workers' unions, including GNAT, have called on the government to expedite the process and prioritize the payment of arrears to the 2020 retirees. The delay not only undermines the government's commitment to its workers but also raises questions about its accountability and responsibility to pensioners across the country.



As the outcry over unpaid arrears continues to grow, pressure mounts on the government to take swift action and fulfill its obligation to the retirees who dedicated their careers to public service.