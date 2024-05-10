GNFS appeals for resources to enhance firefighting efforts

General News of Friday, 10 May 2024

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is calling on the government and private companies to provide essential resources needed for effective operations.



ACFOI Timothy Osafo-Affum, the GNFS Head of Public Relations, expressed concern over the service's resource shortage, which is hindering their ability to fulfill their duties and damaging their reputation.



A recent viral video showing firefighters struggling with a blaze sparked public outrage, highlighting the service's challenges.



ACFOI Osafo-Affum explained that the GNFS is using outdated equipment, including old fire engines, which can cause problems during emergencies.



"The video that you saw, is just because the vehicle is old, so the pump failed, and that’s why it was not pumping efficiently. The pressure, as you saw, was very low, and it took time before the pressure built up," ACFOI Osafo-Affum stated.



Despite having well-trained personnel, the GNFS lacks the necessary equipment to operate effectively. ACFOI Osafo-Affum emphasized that the government has not provided new vehicles, which should have been replaced five years ago.



"Our vehicles are very old. We should have replaced them at least five years ago, but we are still operating them because the government has not been able to provide us with new ones," he added.



Moreover, ACFOI Osafo-Affum highlighted challenges with water supply, as the GNFS relies on the Ghana Water Company Limited, which is also facing constraints.



He explained that fire tenders are designed to balance water capacity with speed, and inadequate water supply can hinder firefighting efforts.



The GNFS is also facing issues with fire hydrants, which are supposed to be located every 150 meters in urban areas. However, many areas lack hydrants or have insufficient water pressure, further complicating firefighting operations.